Inception : That symbolizes really the team of Leonardo DiCaprio (Cobb) ?

Inception is one of the film’s most-loved and best-known of the filmography of Christopher Nolan, but it is a part of those who have the more disturbed the spectators. In fact, the action of this exciting thriller takes place primarily in the world of dreams, oscillating between reality and fiction. Even today, Inception continues to intrigue and raise questions. In particular, its end, deliberately left open by the filmmaker. There is another point in the film, which has long been talk of him : the significance of the roles played by the main characters. Christopher Nolan has confirmed, they are far from having been randomly allocated to. It is in reality an allegory of the making of a movie.

Eames and Arthur in Inception

Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is the Point Man of the team, responsible for making all the necessary research and determine if the mission is feasible. He plays the role of the producer of the film. The Architect, Ariadne (Ellen Page) is the designer who creates the different decorations and sets. Eames (Tom Hardy) is the Smith of the band, able to take the appearance of anyone. It is the actor of the film. As Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) this is the Extractor and the leader of the group, its role is thus referring to the post of director. Finally, Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy) is the audience. This proves once again how Inception is full of surprises. Christopher Nolan will soon be back at the cinema with the thriller Tenet, which the trailer has recently been unveiled.