incest between Jon Snow and Daenerys ? Emilia Clarke doesn’t care

Since the end of season 7 Game Of Thrones, we know the truth about Jon Snow. The episode 1 and then episode 2 of season 8 have only served to confirm the roots of the bastard of the Stark become king of the north and boyfriend of Daenerys.

According to Emilia Clarkethe revelations of episode 2 will pose no problem to Daenerys.

Attention spoilers if you haven’t seen episode 2 of season 8.

This is no longer a secret, Jon Snow is none other than Aegon Targaryen. His father was Rhaegar Targaryen and his mother Lyanna Stark. What makes the ex-bastard is not one of them and is the nephew of Daenerys. This popular theory among the fans had been confirmed at the end of season 7. Jon Snow is now officially the rightful heir to the iron throne. Which puts it in competition with Daenerys. And also in incestuous relationship with his aunt !

But clearly, this incestuous relationship is not shocked by anything Emilia Clarke, who explains that it is coutûme in Targaryen. A EW, the actress said : “Their family ties, for it is something normal. It could easily have been “married to his brother. This is not a problem. It is perhaps more disturbing for Jon“.



However, the big problem between the new lovers now concern the iron throne. Even if Jon Snow is not interested at all in throne, it is nevertheless in pole position for his butt.

What Daenerys could not accept. “She fought her entire life to watch the throne“says Emilia Clarke. “This is part of its existence since its birth. Dany has literally been brought to this world with the idea that “These enfoirés in Westeros have all screwed up in the air. You are our last hope’ She has seen and witnessed so many atrocities, has gone through many hardships, has suffered, has been injured… to get there… and Jon doesn’t even want the throne !“.

Daenerys is-she is able to turn “Mad Queen” for the iron throne ? Already be it that she survive with Jon Snow in episode 3 which will be 1 hour and 20 minutes of battle against the White Walkers, and that seems to be the episode in the wackiest series.