Increase the chances of Chucky migrate to the Premier League

Of face to the next window of transfers, increase the chances of mexico’s Hirving Lozano to immigrate to the Premier League next season due to the interest of the coach Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, in return to having the services of aztec.

Ancelotti and Lozano in Napoli Getty Images

According to the british daily Daily Mail, Ancelotti wants to Lozano and midfielder brazilian Allan, both players of Napoli, and the policy of English would be willing to shell out close to 80 million euros to acquire them.

According to the means previously mentioned, Everton might convince the Italian club to accept a lower amount of money for the ‘Chucky’ but would include in the operation to Moise Kean, who has not managed to establish themselves in the Premier League and has been linked with Inter Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti plans to £70m raid on his old club Napoli https://t.co/oJuBNeiwBP — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 24, 2020

In his first campaign in the Series, Lozano has not fulfilled the expectations of the fans nor of the policy of Napoli and from the output of Carlo Ancelotti the box napolitano, the participation of Lozano declined dramatically under the orders of Gennaro Gattuso.

Waiting to what happens with the future of Hirving Lozano, Serie A and the Premier League are detained by the pandemic Covid-19 but both leagues would seek to resume their championships in the coming weeks.