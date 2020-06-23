Incredible, kanye west is launching in the cosmetics !

This is the new the buzz at the moment in the beautysphere. Although it has already launched a holy empire with his clothing brand “Yeezy” and he multiplies collaborations with big brands such as Adidas, the famous american rapper now wants to invest in the world of beauty. Quite a surprise, when we know that his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner proved to be a great success, already in the market with its brand “Kylie” Cosmetic and, especially, his own wife, Kim Kardashian, struggles to have his cake with his claw, ” KKW Beauty “. He must believe that nothing stops and that the competition doesn’t panic. We do not mess with the business : according to the website TMZ, the king of the gospel have been presented with the name of its new subsidiary “Yeezy” Beauty “. It is rumored that Kanye wants to deal with the essential elements, such as makeup, nail Polish, oils, perfumes, masks, hair care, shaving creams… An ambitious project, especially when one knows that in the year 2017 he had already planned to embark on the adventure, but he has had a change of heart last minute. Is ready today to invest in this highly competitive market and to differentiate yourself from the others ? Case to follow…