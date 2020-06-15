Indiana Jones 5 : the agitation, the writer stops the film and explains why, in the Current Movie

Twelve years after the release of the last Indiana Jonesone of the trucks associated with the project announced that he had to leave the boat in the fifth panel.

The production of the latest installment of the franchise was very optimistic. Originally scheduled for July 2019, the result has been displaced for two years, before undergoing a further delay due to the pandemic of Covid-19. The output is the day of today has been announced for the month of July, 2022, almost fifteen years after the Kingdom of the crystal skull.

In February last, forty years after the beginning of the saga, the movie of Steven Spielberg announced that he was not to carry out Indiana Jones 5, passing the baton to the american James Mangold. The filmmaker behind the dark Logan and Le Mans 66 it is responsible for straightening the bar after a fourth panel was highly criticised by fans and critics, while the director of the story becomes the producer.

From the point of view of the writing, it was also able to observe a real exercise of musical chairs. Various writers have cited before is not selected David Koepp, screenwriter of the legend in Hollywood and author of the fourth episode of the saga. He succeeded and Dan Fogelman and Jon Kasdan, who in turn announce to the scripture, next to Spielberg.

At this rate, Harrison Ford will not have a lot of teeth for the premiere of Indy 5 !

A start that leads to another, the writer announced that he was no longer associated with the project. One of the faithful Spielberg (they worked together in Jurassic Park and The War of the worlds), Koepp has also worked with Ron Howard (Inferno, Angels and demons) and Brian De Palma (The Dead-End Of Mission : Impossible).

Interviewed by the american magazine Colliderhe has said that he no longer worked in Indiana Jones 5 :

“More now. When Jim Mangold happened… he deserved to have his chance. I have written several versions with Steven, so when he left the project, that the time was right to let Jim explain his point of view and let him or her computer to write this scenario.”

At your age, it is important to properly stretch…

A priori, Mangold, or a sequence of commands of your choice to resume the playback, therefore, the reins of the situation and will have the honor of happen Koepp. That said, Collider the reports of the rumors about a possible return of Jon Kasdan (in particular, Solo : A History Of Star Wars). The writer of 40 years, is the son of Lawrence Kasdan, screenwriter of In search of the Lost Ark, and with whom has collaborated in many projects. A return of Kasdan to close the cycle, then ?

We’ll have to wait a couple of weeks (or months ?) before you know a little bit more. In the absence of a tie, the fans of Indy so you have to be patient.

Before Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold, in fact, was announced in the achievement of Electrical, a biopic about the life of Bob Dylan (with Timothée Chalamet as the head of the cartel), the output of which was scheduled current 2021. The order of priorities can be annoying, especially as a collaboration with Disney/Lucasfilm was in the pipes for a while. The filmmaker had to effectively give account of the spin-off of the saga Star Wars centered on the character of Boba Fett before it was cancelled.

“Go, Grandpa… you know you don’t have to leave the nursing home without accompement.”