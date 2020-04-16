‘Indiana Jones and the last crusade’ and ‘The mask of Zorro’ are the double-feature film perfect

(Welcome to The flow of quarantinea new series where the team / Film shares what she has looked at everything, taking its distances social during the pandemic COVID-19.)

Movies: Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989) and The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Where you can broadcast: Netflix

The Pitch: Two successful films of a bygone era where all you need of a man’s head, dashing, a spirit of adventure light and a bunch of action sequences with both fists well directed to make a film a blockbuster.

Why they are essential to the viewing quarantined: We live in a time where the intellectual property has surpassed the movie star. People are not excited to see Robert Downey Jr. – they are excited to see Iron Man. The public will press not to see the next movie of Daisy Ridley, but he certainly like to Rey and his friends. Over the past 20 years, most of the stars have declined, because the concepts are high, the filmmakers and the universe shared have moved the core attractiveness of watching someone who has the screen pass two hours … finally, have the screen.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and The Mask of Zorro both loved the styles of age at their first output. Now, these movies are built on the shoulders in smoking Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas respectively, are relics of another age themselves. But what relics amazing!!!

Sometimes, the time transforms a jewel into a work of art It is the case for these two films, movies, popcorn, designed for mass consumption, and to appeal to the widest possible audience at the time of their exit, both of which have revealed their near-perfection with age. The saying “They are more like before!” is usually the sign of a brain stuck in a mode of nostalgia, a refusal to recognize how pop culture changes and changes … but damn, they are really not like before.

On the surface, these two films could be disposable. Indiana Jones and the last crusade is the third film of a series, the point where all the people involved would have been able to start the call. Instead of this, the director Steven Spielberg brings new energy to be playful in every moment, building each scene of action with the spirit of a comedy of Buster Keaton and the bold visceral that it has made to Raiders of the Lost Ark (which is a better movie, but not as much fun). Similarly, director Martin Campbell (three years of the reinvention of James Bond with GoldenEye and at least a decade to do it again with Casino Royale) realizes rightly with The Mask of Zorro that would be the more satisfactory is usually to place the camera at a distance that is comfortable enough to let the actors and stuntmen do their work. Frankly, Spielberg and Campbell comprise the meat and potatoes of a sword fight, the gun and the fist to be satisfactory more than anyone who makes films today.

The two filmmakers also know that they build a movie around a movie star. Look, it is impossible to work around the fact that Harrison Ford to 1989 is perhaps the man most magnetic that Hollywood has ever seen, but Antonio Banderas to 1998 is not so far behind. The two men are surrounded by a solid support (Sean Connery as the father of Indiana Jones is inspired and Anthony Hopkinswhile wearing a brownface troubling, is a delight as a mentor grizzled of the new Zorro), but the camera adores these men. Not only are their jaws chiseled and their eyes are intense, but their smiles, their means, fast with a clever dialogue, their physical and, perhaps more importantly, their lack of ego on the screen. Of course, they look great in these films, but the only thing that Indy and Zorro have in common is that they fall several times before you win the day. These guys are not superhuman. They bleed. And this is why we love them.

I love Marvel. I love Star Wars. I fear for blockbusters of modern. But there is something about the late 80s until the early 90s that penetrates my soul. The best of these films is smooth, fast and fun, but also intelligent and built on a solid foundation of character, history and respect of the public. They are a food truck – it looks like the fast food at a distance, but there is an artist in the kitchen, the blending of these flavours with perfection, total. Cinema popcorn doesn’t get any better than these films.

