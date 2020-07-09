Indignation by the statements of Boris Johnson in the retreat houses

Boris Johnson could be due to turn seven times your tongue in your mouth before you talk this time. The british Prime minister, was accused on Tuesday of misrepresenting the reality, attributing to the negligence of the nursing homes of the spread of the coronavirus in these institutions, who pay a heavy tribute to disease.” data-reactid=”20″>fan of the little phrase that is to fly, Boris Johnson could be due to turn seven times your tongue in your mouth before you talk this time. The british Prime minister, was accused on Tuesday of misrepresenting the reality, attributing to the negligence of the nursing homes of the spread of the coronavirus in these institutions, who pay a heavy tribute to disease.

Uk, the country’s most grief-stricken of Europe by the pandemic, with more than 44,000 of the deaths, according to the official number of victims.” data-reactid=”21″>” We have discovered that the excess of retirement homes in fact have not followed procedures as they should have been,” said the conservative leader on Monday. These comments have sparked outrage Uk, the country’s most grief-stricken of Europe by the pandemic, with more than 44,000 of the deaths, according to the official report.

The statements ” in the best of the clumsy and cowardly “

retirement homes in England and Wales, according to figures released Tuesday by the office for national statistics (ONS). The assessment could be even more, with u(…) Read more about 20minutos

The country are still more than 54,000 dead including suspected cases of the disease Covid-19, 14.852 in retirement homes in England and Wales, according to figures released Tuesday by the office for national statistics (ONS).

