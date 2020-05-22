Inès Reg : who is her husband, Kevin, at the origin of its sentence worship on the glitter

Invited to participate in Who wants to be a millionaire ? Friday, may 22, on TF1, Inès Reg has managed to get a place on the stage of the comedy French. The key to its success, it has yet to the man who shares his life and co-wrote his sketches. Who is Sarah Good, her husband who shares his life for over six years ? Response.

He put glitter in her life, then she said “yes”… for life. Who shares the life ofInès Regthis comedian 27-year-old who has burst onto the social networks, thanks to its video on his couple relationship, and who will participate Friday, may 22, to Who wants to be a millionaire ?, Camille Combal ? The young woman is no longer a heart to take from now more than six years. In fact, in 2014, she meets a certain Kevin in Good… on stage. Because as Inès Regthis former chef decided to try to drill through the one-man-shows. These two enthusiasts of humor intersect their various routes in a young talent show. At the beginning, it will be only a friendship, but the feelings will eventually develop.

A love that she comments with a sense of humor but also a lot of tenderness. On Instagram, after its passage in the Marrakech du Rire, she wrote the following words : “This is my guy for sure, my friend, my friend, and one day we had nothing to do from 14h to 15h and so we married. When you hear of Ines there was this magical Man that goes with it until death do us part.. or Eva Longoria.. but normally they will never meet.”

For Soprano, it gives the reply to his wife

In 2019, they occur both in the parisian theatres neighbours. Kévin Good plays at the Theatre Bo to Republic, with the capacity of 70 seats, while Inès Reg plays at the Republic in front of almost 450 people on some evenings. The machine is launched. In August 2019, she made the buzz with his famous “It is when you’re going to put glitter in my life, Kevin ?”. All the spotlights are turned towards the young man, then unknown to the general public.

And if he has his own show Kévin Good also works for Inès Reg. In fact, he is the co-author of his one man shows. A collaboration that succeeds. On 4 march, it is the dedication to the couple. They give reply to the needs of the movie clip Ninja, the rapper from marseille Soprano. Inès Reg and Kévin Good interpret a couple sitting in the restaurant, which is separated to live another amorous adventure, which ended in failure. Their next adventure in tandem ? The future will tell us…

