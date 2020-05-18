Influencer beauty: what are the most influential in the world ?

On July 10, the magazine Forbes to reveal the top 10 influencers in beauty, as well as one of the influencers of the luxury cosmetics the most influential in the world in 2019. Their own popularity is assessed by the French company Launchmetrics in the next 100 indicators : commitment to the hearing, the relevance in the sector, the quality of the content… The objective being to determine the impact of influencers and the way in which they generate value and return on investment.

While James Charles had risen to first place among the influencers of cosmetics thanks to its Youtube channel to 16 million followers, where he gives details of its routines, make-up, but also her makeup looks spectacular Sadaf Beauty occupies the second place in the standings. The young woman, which accounts for 1.9 million followers on Instagram, takes the head of the top 10 influencers of luxury cosmetics. Very present on the networks, they frequently share their tutorials beauty revealing looks sharp : complexion ultra glowy, eyeshadow applied with care…

If many of these personalities are foreign, a name that is familiar to the French public : Sananas. 6th in the ranking of influencers for beauty luxury cosmetics, French-style 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and 2.8 million on Youtube, posted his tips beauty and make-ups bold in creating montages worked which its subscribers rave about it.

In both of these rankings established by Forbessome influencers are mentioned twice, proof that they use social networks to their advantage and influence the world of beauty thanks to content always the most original.

