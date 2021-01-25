CELEBRITIES

Influencer JoJo Siwa Comes Out Gay

Posted on

The 17-year-old star has come out of the closet this week via social media.

Actress, dancer, singer, and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, 17, has come out as gay through a TikTok video.

Siwa first hinted at her coming out of the closet in a TikTok video posted to her more than 31 million followers on Thursday. In the video, she dances to “Born This Way,” Lady Gaga’s smash hit of 2011 widely regarded as an LGBTQ anthem.

The video is Siwa’s most popular on TikTok. Of the more than 260,000 comments on the video, several major YouTube influencers including James Charles, Colleen Ballinger, Nikkie de Jager, Bretman Rock, and more, complemented and praised her.

Siwa posted another clear message the next day, wearing a T-shirt that read “Better. Gay Cousin. Never.” and saying that his cousin gave it to him.

Siwa also posted an Instagram photo of herself in a rainbow Gucci track jacket on Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Related Items:

Most Popular

179
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

144
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

110
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

105
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

101
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

100
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

97
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

96
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

90
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

87
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top