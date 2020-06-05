INFO CLOSER. Jenifer : how the main suspect of the fire of his restaurant has been identified

Nine months after the incident, the police arrested a young man suspected to have torched the restaurant corsica Jenifer. Closer reveals how the police was traced to him.
Jenifercan finally push a phew of relief. Nine months after the fire that had been the victim of the restaurant in corsica that she owns with her husband, the survey seems to designate a responsible. On the 27th of may last, as had been revealed then Provencea suspect aged in their twenties has been arrested. Placed in custody, a search was made at his home. He was eventually taken to the prison of U Borgu. As is revealed in Closer, the investigators climbed back up to him with anonymous accusations.
“According to our information, in the month of November following, information anonymous has allowed investigators to identify Luke R. as the arsonist alleged“, we learn in the magazine, on sale from Friday 5 June at the newsstand. These charges have given rise to an investigation which resulted in the arrest and custody of the suspect. The man denies any involvement even if burn marks appear on his neck and chest. After several interrogations, the young man already indicted for damage after firing molotov cocktails at a police station has, however, recognized the fire of a food truck that occurred on 22 August 2019, or a few days before this restaurant was the former coach of The Voice.
The restaurant re-opened
The facts have taken place in the night of 31 August to 1 September. This evening, individuals have tried to put the fire in the restaurant Calata, Ajaccio. An establishment in which the singer, a native of Corsica, is a co-owner. Jenifer had then lodged a complaint with the regional Directorate of the judicial police (DRPJ) of Ajaccio, which has conducted all of the investigations. If the outcome of the survey seems to close, the restaurant was again able to open its doors and welcomes, since the end of the confinement, tourists and Corsican.
Jenifer Bartoli – premiere of the film "All in scene" at the Grand Rex in Paris. On January 14, 2017
Jenifer Bartoli – Recording of the show "Les Enfoirés Kids" at the Zenith of Aix, which will be aired on 1 December on TF1. On November 19, 2017
Jenifer Bartoli – the 21st edition of the NRJ Music Awards at Palais des festivals in Cannes on 9 November 2019.
Jenifer, the French singer and coach on The Voice, has inaugurated the Christmas lights on the " Place des Arcades shopping centre to the Polygon Riviera in Cagnes-sur-Mer, near Nice, before making a show case followed by a signing session at Fnac on November 25, 2019.
Jenifer, the French singer and coach on The Voice, has inaugurated the Christmas lights on the " Place des Arcades shopping centre to the Polygon Riviera in Cagnes-sur-Mer, near Nice, before making a show case followed by a signing session at Fnac on November 25, 2019.