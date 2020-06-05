INFO CLOSER. Jenifer : how the main suspect of the fire of his restaurant has been identified

Nine months after the incident, the police arrested a young man suspected to have torched the restaurant corsica Jenifer. Closer reveals how the police was traced to him.

Jenifercan finally push a phew of relief. Nine months after the fire that had been the victim of the restaurant in corsica that she owns with her husband, the survey seems to designate a responsible. On the 27th of may last, as had been revealed then Provencea suspect aged in their twenties has been arrested. Placed in custody, a search was made at his home. He was eventually taken to the prison of U Borgu. As is revealed in Closer, the investigators climbed back up to him with anonymous accusations.

“According to our information, in the month of November following, information anonymous has allowed investigators to identify Luke R. as the arsonist alleged“, we learn in the magazine, on sale from Friday 5 June at the newsstand. These charges have given rise to an investigation which resulted in the arrest and custody of the suspect. The man denies any involvement even if burn marks appear on his neck and chest. After several interrogations, the young man already indicted for damage after firing molotov cocktails at a police station has, however, recognized the fire of a food truck that occurred on 22 August 2019, or a few days before this restaurant was the former coach of The Voice.

The restaurant re-opened

The facts have taken place in the night of 31 August to 1 September. This evening, individuals have tried to put the fire in the restaurant Calata, Ajaccio. An establishment in which the singer, a native of Corsica, is a co-owner. Jenifer had then lodged a complaint with the regional Directorate of the judicial police (DRPJ) of Ajaccio, which has conducted all of the investigations. If the outcome of the survey seems to close, the restaurant was again able to open its doors and welcomes, since the end of the confinement, tourists and Corsican.

HOW TO BUY A CLOSER ? Your magazine is on sale from Friday 5 June on newsstands, on Android, on iPad and on KiosqueMag.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news