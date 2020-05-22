Info dispensable (or not) on the coronavirus: about conspiracies and Coronabistouilles

This is the VAT rate that could be applied for the hotel and catering industry, instead of 21 % usually. The ex-coalition partners, Swedish (MR, Open VLD, N-VA and CD&V) agreed on a proposal for a law in this sense. They want to give air to an area hit hard, and avoid bankruptcies and job losses. This bill must still be approved by Parliament.

2. The image of the day

Settlement of accounts among the happy few americans, electrified by the crisis of the sars coronavirus. When the billionaire scientist Elon Musk (you see the one which has sent one of his Tesla in the space) is a reference to the Matrix in a tweet from Ivanka Trump, the author sends it to graze in a less chosen.

3. The quote of the day

“In general, coronavirus is reduced to its first element, which form a portmanteau with another word : the coronabigbang has given rise to the coronacours, to coronanniversaires or coronapéros, exercises, developing the coronabdos, without coronarisque, respecting the coronadistance. As much coronattitudes which should leave no coronasceptique, even if you have the brain somewhat coronavirussé, ” writes the indispensable professor Michel Francard in his chronicle in the Evening.

4. The good news of the day : the artists finally heard ?

It was still heard there a few days ago in a clip, the artists called the policy to react to their disastrous situation – the area is shut down for 10 weeks. The minister of Culture of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels, Bénédicte Linard, unveiled on Friday a stimulus package for the sector of the cinema and the audiovisual, or six million euros. Objective : to support the whole creative chain, from authors to exhibitors. And so the curtain on the screen does not fall.

5. The diversion of the day : Pablo Mira against the complotistes

Periods of crisis are good as they reveal the worst as the best among our friends and acquaintances. Some saw skeptical, pessimistic or complotistes. Like the mouthing of a certain university of brussels, ” Scientia race tenebras “. The humor is not bad also. Columnist Pablo Mira we finally reveals the whole truth about the Covid-19.