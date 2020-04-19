Info dispensable (or not) on the coronavirus: about Lady Gaga, the Stones and Mr Bean

In millions of dollars, it is the total of pledges following the concert held that night by Lady Gaga, in partnership with the Global movement Citizen. It was seen as the cream of stars – including Angela, if, if there appear in them, at the microphone, behind a keyboard or guitar in hand.

The Rolling Stones “sandboxed”, it is almost as though the stage – Keith Richards in his living room, not very rock, but very british.

2. The image of the day

What are manifestations of “pacifists” in the United States against the containment – do not rely on the firearms, this is not yet the civil war. There was no denying that Donald Trump has thrown oil on the fire by openly supporting these movements. The number of participants is not known. The number of deaths caused by the Covid-19, has been press release : the coronavirus has claimed 1.891 death lives in the United States in 24 hours.

3. The quote of the day

“On march 30, 2020, the Hungarian Parliament adopted a law that allows the government to suspend the application of particular laws, to deviate from certain legislative or regulatory provisions in force and take extraordinary measures by decree for a time almost unlimited. With new restrictions on information and the media. Such a concentration of power is unprecedented in the european Union. It does not serve the fight against the Covid-19, or against its economic consequences. It opens the door to all kinds of abuse, with public and private assets that are now at the mercy of an executive who has no accounts to render. It is the culmination of ten years of authoritarian drift in Hungary, and it is dangerous, ” wrote the association Civico Europa in a Carte blanche in the Evening, about the latest measures strengthening the powers of Viktor Orban.

4. The good news of the day

The company is upset by the confinement, and the health measures. It quickly adopts other customs. The payment with a contactless card is a great example of that. “There are ten days, 20 % of card transactions were contactless, against only 10% in late 2019. The trend is there, ” according to a Worldline in Belgium. The distrust has changed sides. Now, we do not dare too touch these terminals. It is good, limit the amount permitted for a transaction without contact and without PIN code will change very soon, from 25 to 50 euros.

5. The diversion of the day : strongly to the hairdresser ?

A relief of the containment measures is expected to see the hairdressers to resume their activities in the coming weeks. If it is to go to the same room as Mr Bean, it will be better to stay a little confined.

(this is not new, but the page of Mr Bean has a very useful shared this sequence this Sunday)