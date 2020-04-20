Info Signings | The PSG is kept in the puja by Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi (21 years old) is taking advantage of to the perfection their journey on Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid. The carrilero is one of the spearheads of the project, led by Lucien Favre, who want to keep in his squad at full-back. The loan agreement ends next June 30, 2020although the germans are willing to negotiate with the whites.

Also, Bayern Munich want to trigger a duel to the two bands in the Bundesliga for the international with the Selection of Morocco. It should be remembered that the bavarians have in your site to Álvaro Odriozola (also through an assignment), a man who just enjoyed opportunities in Concha Espina. However, the true protagonist of this text is Achraf.

According to the information to which we had access from Fichajes.com, the PSG also has in its sights the side. It is evident that he has given clear samples of the versatility you can bring to the game, being a resource of multiple guarantees in attack. In addition, it has been shown that more than satisfies in a defensive role, so that can be a determining factor in both field plots.

It is more, as we have been able to know, Achraf’d be more concerned with the possibility of joining the reigning champions of Ligue 1. However, Zinedine Zidane has him in his planning of the sport for the campaign 2020-2021. Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo, PSG sporting director, believes that would be a replacement fantastic for a Thomas Meunier, who remains on the exit ramp. Another player who has been linked on more than one occasion with the parisians is Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus Turin)without losing sight of the progression of Adam Marušić in the Lazio.