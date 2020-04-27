Information about Drake Maverick and Sarah Logan

As you know, Drake Maverick and Sarah Logan are two of the talents returned not long ago by the WWE. Despite the formalization of their references, some fans think that this is perhaps not so definitive that it can be reflected.

However, according to PWInsider and Wrestling observer, the two talents are indeed returned by the company. In the same way as all the others involved in referrals. On Maverick, the latter is also still present in the tournament, which serves to crown a NXT Cruiserweight Champion acting.

This situation would not change and nothing to the fact that his removal is not only real, but also fully recognised. The WWE has decided to capitalize on the situation of Maverick and uses its return as storyline, used to designate this tournament as the last chance for him to keep his job.

Concerning Sarah Logan, the latter had to appear on RAW last week, as we talked about it recently on Catch Daily. According to the observer, Logan was behind the scenes and had to appear in several segments. However, plans changed at the last minute.

According to the observer, the WWE would have decided to use Logan as the latter is under the clause of non-competition of 90 days. The official estimate, and that it would also be a good idea to continue to use it if it is necessary. Note that the case of Logan is similar to that of Maverick, his removal is just as real.

Therefore, it is possible, almost probable, that the WWE decides to use Logan to RAW in the coming weeks. His name was cited last Monday at the show. His future role is still to be determined, although it will be very definitely binds to the rivalries in which the name has been mentioned, namely, Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott and Shayna baszler, both from team.

The clauses of non-competition from Maverick, Logan and all the Superstars released recently expire the 15 July next. It is important to note that all of the talent releases are always paid by the WWE. They will receive their salaries that is usual and so it is for this reason that Maverick, Logan or any other Superstars to be fired may be used until July 15.