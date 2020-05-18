Information about Lady Gaga were released by hackers of REvil

The singer Lady — Gaga – Kirk Mckoy/Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



The law firm of Shire Meiselas & Sacks has hacked its data by the gang of hackeurs REvil, also known under the name of Sodinokibi, last week. The firm represents several famous clients, including

Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and

Lady Gaga. And this last has made the costs of the refusal of the lawyers to pay the ransom.

As Lady Gaga files leak, the hacked law firm representing her, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and more tell us they will refuse to pay any ransom demand https://t.co/WAIYatj626 pic.twitter.com/RYV1ggM5tV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 15, 2020

As the relays Rolling Stone, REvil claimed the firm’s new york-based $ 21 million in exchange for the 756 megabytes stolen. Given the refusal, the cybercriminals have released a first folder to Lady Gaga.

Donald Trump referred to

Among the documents are the “contracts with producers and the team of tour” of the singer Paparazzi“his arrangements promotional, its spending, its confidentiality agreements, invoices for reimbursement to the artist Jeff Koons, a few promotional photos “, among others. But the gang of pirates do not just that. REvil is now calling for $ 42 million, payable in bitcoins, and are directly addressed to the

president of the United States.

A group of hackers who stole data from a law firm representing some of the world’s biggest celebrities said they will publish President Trump”s “dirty laundry” unless their increased ransom demand of $42 million is met within a week https://t.co/USN0xquhuZ — The Times (@thetimes) May 15, 2020

“There is a race to the election in progress and we have found a ton of dirty laundry. Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, send a pike biting at these guys, otherwise you can forget about your ambitions forever. As for you, the voters, we can reveal to you that after such a broadcast, you certainly would not want to see in a president. We leave the details aside. You have a week, ” can it be read as the relays Rolling Stone.

The firm of lawyers who do not represent the affairs of Donald Trump, has entrusted to work with the FBI to put an end to the blackmail.