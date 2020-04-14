Ingrid Chauvin celebrates Easter with her sons and her husband in a video delirious

Many programs have been impacted by the health crisis. The shooting of Tomorrow belongs to us, for example, have been interrupted, and the series of TF1 temporarily removed from the antenna. Several of his players, however, have turned a mini-episode to provide financial assistance to the nursing staff. For its part, Ingrid Chauvin is confined by family to Sète, where the filming of the soap opera. On his account Instagram, the interpreter of Chloe, very conscious of the interest of the children, had taken the word and made an appeal to his fans. “For children, the containment is not always fun. And for children who are victims of violence, it may be literally dangerous. If you hear abnormal crying, screaming. Don’t wait, call 119. It is the only way to protect the children”, she she said. In this weekend of Easter, she has shared publications much lighter.

A choreography with a rabbit giant

Despite the containment, Ingrid Chauvin has not forgotten to celebrate Easter and to prove it, she posted a video of absolutely delirious on the social network. Thus we see the actress, her husband, Thierry Peythieu, and his son Tom launched into a mad choreography with a rabbit giant. It is obviously a filter. On these images, we hear the laughter of the little boy visibly delighted with this little improvised dancing. “We wish you a happy Easter Sunday,” says the actress comment of the video with the

