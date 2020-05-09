Initially, Chris Pratt wanted to play any other Avenger

Like we said a little while ago, one of the undoubted qualities of Disney+ is the presence of bonus for a number of films and series. And one of the points which the american media to talk about the most concern, obviously, is none other than the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU).

The site Comicbook was able to get their hands on an exclusive interview with casting director Sarah Finn. In this video, Sarah Finn explains that initially Chris Pratt was right for a different role.

The american actor, was known especially for Parks & Rec, had initially auditioned to wear the costume of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America — a role which will revert to another Chris, Mr Evans in that case. She would return later to James Gunn, thinking that it could match up to the role of Star-Lord.

On this specific point, it says that it has not been particularly easy, the developer not wanting to see the actor, and the latter refusing to accept the role. An anecdote funny, among other things, that we will find soon in all the bonuses on the production of the MCU.