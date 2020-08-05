Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s dramatic marriage ceremony – tears, snubs and heartbreaking vows

If life had panned out in a different way, July 29 would have been Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s 20th marriage ceremony anniversary.

20 years on and persons are nonetheless crying out for a reunion between the It couple of the noughties, who divorced after Brad fell for the charms of his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

And for some time there, it regarded prefer it may occur with Brad and Jen placing on a comfortable show in the course of the awards season earlier this 12 months amid mounting romance rumours.

However whereas the jury remains to be out on whether or not or not they’re giving issues one other go, again in 2000 the pair could not have been extra in love as they exchanged vows in a lavish Malibu ceremony at sundown on July 29, 2000.







From the 50,000 flowers to the 40-member gospel choir, the Greek bouzouki band and the £15,000 firework show over the Pacific ocean, no expense was spared when two of Hollywood’s most lovely folks stated, ‘I do’.

“It was unbelievable!” Jen advised Self-importance Honest of their large day which price $1million – and eye-watering quantity in these days.

This is a glance again at some of the luxe showbiz weddings of the millenium…

The unique venue







Brad and Jen rented the five-acre multimillion greenback cliff-top property from TV exec Marcy Carsey.

In a bid to make sure most privateness, airspace above the property was restricted in the course of the ceremony and the reception was held underneath the duvet of an enormous white marquee to cease the circling helicopters getting a shot.

As a part of the £76,000 safety measures, visitors had been requested to signal a confidentiality settlement and the Los Angeles County Sheriff offered visitors management.







The costume

Jen’s costume has by no means been seen in full, with she and Brad issuing only one, close-cropped black and white shot of their large day.

Nonetheless, it’s identified that she wore a glass-beaded, floor-lenth low-backed white satin and silk robe by Milan designer Lawrence Steele.







She teamed it with a pair of custom-made ivory suede heels by Manolo Blahnik and a easy veil connected to a pearl and Swarovski crystal crown.

Her bridesmaids wore pale inexperienced shiffon slip clothes and Brad wore a four-button black tuxedo by Heidi Slimane, whereas his groomsmen wore Prada.

The visitors and snubs







Numbers had been stored to an affordable 200, with Jen’s Pals castmates together with Courteney Cox scoring an invitation, together with Battle Membership’s Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz.

Nonetheless, Jen’s mum Nancy Dow was snubbed from the visitor checklist after penning an explosive guide about her tough relationship along with her daughter.

From Mom and Daughter to Pals: A Memoir sparked a rift that will final for greater than 15 years, with Jen and Nancy solely reconnecting earlier than the latter’s loss of life in 2016.

Brad’s tears and their distinctive vows







The gospel choir carried out a music from Blur’s 1999 album 13 because the couple’s marriage ceremony march, and Brad broke down as quickly as he noticed his bride.

They wrote their very own cute vows, with a tearful Brad promising to “break up the distinction on the thermostat,” and Jen sweetly pledging to at all times make his favorite banana milkshake.

Jen would later admit that Brad’s tears had a profound impact on her.

“The good factor about weddings now could be it’s not only a chick factor. It’s a staff effort. The stereotype was males grumbling, like, ‘Why are you making me do that?’ There’s nothing extra shifting than seeing a person cry at his personal marriage ceremony,” she advised Rolling Stone.

In the meantime, the nervous star missed her cue for the formal a part of the service, and joked, “Oh! I’ve by no means carried out this earlier than!” and Brad’s brother and finest man, Dough Pitt, dropped the ring.







The reception

The Pitts dropped a whopping £75,000 on flowers, with 50,000 introduced in by unique Beverly Hills florist La Premiere, who laid tables with roses, wisteria and tulips to realize the ‘zen backyard’ look.

A slate fountain was specifically constructed, and the tent was festooned with lanterns and a mass of brown sugar candles imported from Thailand.

Company dined on shrimp, caviar and connoisseur pizza washed down with Dom Perignon champagne, earlier than major programs which included crab, lobster and peppercorn beef.







Lastly, the cake was six-tier white-frosted, which they fed to one another. “[They] had been wanting into one another’s eyes,” a supply advised Folks journal. “They had been laughing with cake of their mouths.”

The entire thing was rounded off with a 13-minute firework show that includes pyrotechnic hearts and smiley faces to a soundtrack by Radiohead, Rubbish and Jeff Buckley.

James Souza, who devised the show, stated, “they wished it large, grandiose… the best results that we had.”

Her ideas after their break up







Sadly, 4 and a half years later the couple break up. However whereas Jen was understandably devastated, she insisted she had no regrets.

“I nonetheless really feel so fortunate to have skilled it. I wouldn’t know what I do know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” she advised Self-importance Honest on the time.

“I like Brad; I actually love him. I’ll love him for the remainder of my life. He’s a unbelievable man. I don’t remorse any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it.

“We spent seven very intense years collectively; we taught one another rather a lot – about therapeutic, and about enjoyable.

“We helped one another by rather a lot, and I actually worth that. It was an exquisite, sophisticated relationship.”