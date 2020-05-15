Inside the life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the house during the quarantine

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West “make the most” of the time they can spend them during this quarantine.
At the time, pre-pandemic, the famous couple worked or looked constantly to the needs of their children, but with the order to stay at the house in Los Angeles, things have definitely slowed down for the pair. A source close to the family tells E! News that Kim and Kanye “take advantage” of these moments is unprecedented.
The insider reveals that they spent a lot of time with their children, causing them to recognize that they are “incredibly blessed”. In addition, the source says that Kim and Kanye “get along very well”, despite rumors that suggest otherwise.
“As all parents of young children, they try to occupy, to engage, to do their best to balance work, home teaching, etc, “the insider insists.
That said, Kim admitted jokingly have a “problem” with her four children. She said Vogue in April, one of her daughters is now the “police box” and apply the so-called law with an iron hand. “We are in the theatre room. This is the place that has been most used in recent times”, said Kim to the magazine. “The whole family has spent the past few nights there after the kids have made a fort, with, like, beds are different all over the floor.”
“If you get out of your bed she has designated you, it is a problem,” she added.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Although the family has spent more time together, Kanye pointed out Kim in his or her parental responsibilities for a few days, taking along the children in their ranch in Wyoming. “They needed a change of scene and he wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having four children at home all the time can be a lot”, has previously shared a source with E! New. “Kim is studying and working very hard too. They work and look at the children in turn. They are both occupied and make sure they give themselves a break.”
As for Kanye, Kim has previously shared that the musician enjoys the downtime that the judgment awarded him. “I thought he would have more trouble with (social distancing), but it really likes to stay home and watch movies and have my kitchen and get out with the children,” she shared at the time. “I think this time, we are just trying to enjoy it and be positive.”