Inside the life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the house during the quarantine

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West “make the most” of the time they can spend them during this quarantine.

At the time, pre-pandemic, the famous couple worked or looked constantly to the needs of their children, but with the order to stay at the house in Los Angeles, things have definitely slowed down for the pair. A source close to the family tells E! News that Kim and Kanye “take advantage” of these moments is unprecedented.

The insider reveals that they spent a lot of time with their children, causing them to recognize that they are “incredibly blessed”. In addition, the source says that Kim and Kanye “get along very well”, despite rumors that suggest otherwise.

“As all parents of young children, they try to occupy, to engage, to do their best to balance work, home teaching, etc, “the insider insists.