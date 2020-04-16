Insist on doing a Marathon of the CDMX despite pandemic

As the days of confinement for coronavirus is still added in the life of the population, the chances that the Marathon of Mexico City held on the 30 August cut.

The pandemic of coronavirus has caused hundreds of runners to remain in your home, without the possibility of preparing themselves properly for a test more demanding of athletics.

Despite having the time is up and no option of that in the following weeks, the runners return to the streets for planking, the director of the Institute of Sport of the City of Mexico (Indeporte), Rodrigo Dosal Ulloa, does not rule out that this year’s edition of the Marathon take the exit on the day on which it was scheduled.

“The Marathon is still standing. We are monitoring the behavior of the pandemic to make a decision. We are conducting programmes to communicate what we will do,” said Dosal.

Multiple specialists and trainers agree that people who are not high-performance athletes, they need a minimum of 24 weeks of conditioning to take the route of 42 kilometers and 195 meters.

With the country lining up to phase 3 of the epidemic Covid-19, that will keep the recommendations of social isolation at home, it is practically impossible for an athlete to beginner can achieve the optimal point for that race.

“I don’t know why the authorities have not made an announcement of the cancellation, postponement minimum for the end of the year. The people that I was training already cut programs and retomarlos to reach the same points is not something of the night to the morning,” said Esteban Garibay, multimaratonista and guide of several new athletes.

Within the racing calendar is the half marathon of the CDMX of the 28 of July, that will be another fallen soldier.