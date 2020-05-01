Insta: Florence Foresti praises Jennifer Aniston for her “trance of the bush” – People



“Thank you Jennifer Aniston for this small gesture that says a lot. Thank you for this relief.” On his account Instagram, Tuesday, Florence Foresti did not stop praising about the american actress, in a text accompanying a photo of it to the SAG Awards. The reason for this? The former star of “Friends” assumed of revealing his nipples in a white dress at the awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Trance nipple looks like the lovely Sophie Fontanel. Trance of this era, in which we bronzait monokini and where we didn’t cache-nipples under our dresses to appear in public,” wrote the humorist, in a message full of emotion.

“Then the world has not yet become totally crazy. You’re so pretty. A lot more than all these half-naked girls that hide yet this small part of humanity that we share with men,” she declared.

The applause of a few personalities

“You are so right!!!” replied in comments, the novelist and fashion journalist Sophie Fontanel; the host Daphne Burki, the actress Melha Bedia and the decorator Sarah Poniatowski applauded; “of course” supported the designer Delphine Manivet, while the actor Jérôme Commandeur joked: “This is so beautiful what you say… (I wanted to put a emoji nipple but I’ve not found.)”

Note that, in 2020, reveal her nipples still debate. Instagram, for example, censorship of images showing this part of the body in women. Not in men.

Jennifer Aniston has made no comment.

L. F.