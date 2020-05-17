Instagram : Beyoncé and Blue Ivy inspired by the trend #BrownSkinGirlChallenge

“Your skin is not only dark, it shines and it tells your story” is the story of the song : “Your skin is not just dark, it shines, and tells your story.” This message is unifying, a user takes on Twitter, a big smile, showing his – skin. All of this obviously scratched the famous key word “Brown Skin Girl”.

As always as soon as it is question of phenomena viral, this “challenge” encourages some “twittas” to banish their doubts (“I have not always loved this skin is mine, it is only in high school that I understood its value,” said one of them), to accept and love their bodies (“it took me a put*** time to be proud of”, uncheck another), do radiate a thousand lights this uniqueness that is their own and that, as she sings so well Rihanna, “shines like a diamond“. A state of mind ultra-“positive” if one believes the master-word of this trend which is growing : self assessment. The self-esteem.