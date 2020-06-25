Instagram : Cristiano Ronaldo 1 in the top 10 of the stars that have more followers in the summer of 2020

Again, it is quite frankly an achievement. And in addition, thanks to the immense popularity on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo was going to win very well in his life. Which is in the top 10 of the sports of the best paid in the world would have gained 2.1 million to 4 publications sponsored in Urges. It is said in the report of the agency of the british Reach, relayed by the Daily Mail. CR7 would have bagged this pretty sum for the containment, between march 12 and may 14, 2020.

Ariana Grande, The Rock and Kim Kardashian in the rest of the classification

It should be noted that the athlete and father of a family is the number 1 as a person, but he is the number 2 after the account Intagram of Instagram, which is neither the personality nor a person. Cristiano Ronaldo is the singer Ariana Grande and actor Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), which are relayed, respectively, in the 3rd (with 191 million followers) and 4th position (with 187 million followers).

Selena Gomez, who has already occupied the first place, is now 6th in the standings. In the rest of this top 10, there are also the sisters Kylie Jenner (5th) and Kim Kardashian (7), the stars of the reality show american become entrepreneurs complete with beauty marks. The stars of the song of Beyoncé (9) and Justin Bieber (10 ex-aequo) are also there, like the footballers, and rivals Cristiano Ronaldo : Lionel Messi (8) and Neymar (10 ex-aequo).

Top 10 of the most followed in the world on Instagram in 2020

1. Instagram – 354 million subscribers

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 225 million subscribers

3. Ariana Grande – 191 million subscribers

4. Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock – The 187 million subscribers

5. Kylie Jenner – 182 million subscribers

6. Selena Gomez – 180 million subscribers

7. Kim Kardashian – 176 million subscribers

8. Leo Messi – 156 million subscribers

9. Beyoncé – 149 million subscribers

10. Neymar and Justin Bieber tied – 139 million subscribers