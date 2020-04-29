“Instagram has destroyed a part of my generation” : the paradox of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez does not deprive never of tackling the social networks. At 27 years of age, the American multi-cap once again to play the card of openness and transparency in an interview with the fashion magazine Dazed. Interviewed by several public figures, including Elle Fanning and Timothy Chalamet -, the artist has denounced the negative impact of Instagram. “Today, if you could press a button and completely get rid of Instagram, would you?” the questions the photographer Brianna Capozzi. The answer of Selena Gomez is without appeal.

“Oh my God ! I think a lot of people wouldn’t like me if I said yes, ” she says. If I could find a happy medium, balanced, that would be great. But I would be lying by saying that it does not destroy a part of my generation, his identity.” She continues : “It is in large part the reason why I titled my album Rare. Because we feel so much pressure to look like everyone else.”

A marketing tool

Selena Gomez has, in the past, already decided to take his distances with the social network it has long been the person most followed. In 2016, the singer had disappeared from the radars to take a step back… and then reappear several months later. But why, by the way ? To make the promotion of his new album, admitted it in the beginning of January to the Wall Street Journal. “It was scary to come back – the first four days, I said to myself : “No, I can’t do that.” Now, I only go when I need it, and then I disconnect”, provides Dazed one that recognizes today’s 167 million subscribers.

In addition, the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber says she now protects by stopping to say, the comments under his photos. “It was quite difficult, because I used to read everything.”

In the video, how much money does Selena Gomez with her posts Instagram ?

Fan of Angela

Later in the interview, it is Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is ready to play the interviewer. But it’s not the time to discuss Instagram and its drift. “What is your song French favorite?”, ask him the creator of provence. “Balance your what, Angèle,” reveals the American, visibly impressed by the anthem of the feminist belgian singer. And then add : “And The Life in Pinkbecause it is simply beautiful.”

Selena Gomez, mode icon of his generation