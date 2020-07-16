Instagram : how many are there that pay the stars of the posts that are sponsored ?

As every year, HopperHQ just released its list of the most influential celebrities ofInstagram. Not only because they have a number of subscriber·e·s stratospheric, but also because they can get a maximum of money thanks to the posts that are sponsored (to promote any product, not to mention the promotion code #Kylie20).

And in this little game, Kylie Jenner is no longer the champion : she has been dethroned by Dwayne Johnson. If, with 187,3 million followers, the actor is the third personality is the most followed on Instagram, you may ask, in theory, up to 1,015 million dollars (about 890.000 euros) to publish a sponsored post. And to say that Dwayne Johnson since it is the player best paid in the world…

Kylie Jenner is the second in the Rich List of Instagram

Kylie Jenner does not have to be ashamed of, she is now in second position with 986.000 dollars per post, and is on the podium, the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (889.000 of dollars, but the guy is the most followed on Instagram). It should be noted that in this top 100, the French·is to shine as always by his absence, and that the last position is held by Olivia Palermo (18.900 dollars), it was not so long ago, it was the most convincing of the it girls. As the wheel rotates, even on Instagram !

