Instagram : The Rock displaces Kylie Jenner

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has started the make-up artist Kylie Jenner in the first place in the ranking of the personalities who earn more is a post from Instagram. The star of “Fast and Furious” could charge in the last year more than one million dollars (584 million cfa francs) to the advertisers for a publication, if one believes the marketing agency of the Hopper HQ.

The wrestler-turned-actor relies on its network of 187 million followers on Instagram against 182 for their dauphine Kylie Jenner. Earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been crowned by Forbes magazine as the highest paid actor in the world, with almost 90 million dollars (52.5 million fcfa) pocketed the last year before taxes. In particular, is the ambassador for brands such as under Armour or Apple.