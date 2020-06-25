Instagram: the small size of Kim Kardashian shocked the internet – LINFO.re

A short video showed Kim Kardashian in a corset, very small size. The images that have amazed the users of Instagram.

Thinner than ever

The spectators were surprised, even surprised seeing the images of Kim Kardashian, Monday, June 22. In reality, a video, published in Instagram, showed the wife of Kanye West corsetthe very small size, thinner than ever reports Paris Match.

As a title, the the star of reality tv he wrote that he had found these photos in her phone, during a trip to London last year to meet with the designer The Lord Of The Pearlfamous corset. “I had taken a corset similar to the Met Ball for my look of Thierry Mugler, but the corset was lost that night“, he explained. However, she has wanted to preserve the piece for your records. Then she went to London to make a new one. “We have started working on the looks, in particular, a special that I’m going to use for my 40th birthday (in October, editor’s note). I hope to show you what we prepare“she wrote with pride.

>>> See the video of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

“Couldn’t breathe”.

Seeing this videoseveral fans have applauded her style, but others have recalled how it was dangerous distort the sizeespecially for the bodies.

On the other hand, in the year 2019, the star had put on a corset of this kind at the Met Gala, and she had indicated that with this outfit, I couldn’t almost breathe. Throughout the night, she had to stay, because it was impossible to sit down.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journalshe said that she had never as much suffered your life. “I could show pictures of the footprints that he left at my back and my belly when I removed it“, he concluded.

>>> Also read : Kim Kardashian : proud of have a look “anorexic”