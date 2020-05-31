Insurance equipment the most expensive celebrities

Many are the stars who are buying insurance body. For many this are sometimes their tools of work, such as vocal cords, for example. For others it may be a part of their body which they are very proud and for which they fear the worst. It is better to be careful !

One of the first celebrities to have contracted an insurance contract for a part of the body that is Madona. She made the choice to ensure her breasts. In the event of a claim, his insurance agrees to pay the sum of € 2 million. After it many star, men and women have decided to do the same. check out the celebrities with the most expensive term insurance.

Whose ” touch my body “

Mariah Carey



It is better to be careful and not rub too close to the beautiful legs of famous singer Mariah Carey. In fact, her legs have insurance. Do not take care of may well cost you a leg or rather 900 million euros.

It is not necessary to keep her leg !

Cristiano Ronaldo

The famous real Madrid striker could be expensive to those who would like to face him on the field. The two legs of the player are provided and an estimated 144 million euros. It may be preferable to let it pass.

Station to your butt ! or not …

Janette Jackson

The buttocks of Janette Jackson are insured and they have a price. Her buttocks are worth more than $ 45 million. Like her brother Michael Jackson, who had made sure her legs, she has insured her buttocks.

His smile is worth gold !

Julia Roberts

The charming smile of Julia Robert that warms the heart more than a man on the planet, costing € 30 million. It better not make him live life at full tooth.

She saves his butt

JLO

The Bomba Latina, Jennifer Lopez aka JLO has purchased life insurance for his perfect butt. In the event of an accident or assault, the insurance will pay compensation of up to € 25 million.

Don’t hang on to him !

Sir tom Jones

The singer Sir tom Jones subscribe to an insurance to the hairs of his chest to the tune of $ 3.5 million book. The cause ? In the 80’s, the fans of the singer plucked the hairs from his torso, each release of the concert. It is expensive the hair.

The face-to-face is very expensive !

Naomie Campbell,

Those who would like to take on the beautiful face of Naomie Campbell, it would be better to save before. 1 million euros, it is this that provides the insurance for the face of the beautiful Naomie in the event of an accident. Wouldn’t it be a bit narcissistic to underwrite the insurance for its face ?

Why not…

David Lee Roth

The former singer of van Halen, David Lee Roth provides his sperm in the 1980’s. At this time it was a real success with young women. In the fear that contraceptives do not work and that one of his fans gets pregnant, he preferred to purchase insurance for his sperm. His insurance amounts to 1 million euros.

We are tearing out the hair !

Troy Polamalu

Troy Polamalu, the famous american football player has insured his hair massive to the tune of $ 1 million. His hair measuring a set is a tribute to its origins samoanes, but above all it is one of its tools of work, since it is also the face of the shampoo brand Head & Shoulders.

These are not the only ones who have insured a part of their bodies, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Jamie Lee Curtis, have also bought insurance. And you ? you would make sure what part of your body ?

Also read : Top 10 world days the most surprising