Inter Milan already has the alternate of Lautaro Martinez

In the Inter Milan already began to search for the replacement Lautaro Martínez, every time that the argentine will go to the Barcelona for the next season. And in the search of the substitute, the neroazurri already have an eye on the German Timo Werner.

This was announced the Gazzetta Dello Sport this Friday, in the midst of the fierce negotiations between the team fc barcelona and the Italian Toro argentino.

Thymus is the taste of Antonio Conteas Werner has shown great skills in the Bundesliga with RB Lepizigso that would be also a good moment in his career to immigrate out of German football.

It is worth mentioning that Timo Werner it is only one of the options that are handled with the imminent departure of Lautaro Martinezalthough he has also transcended that Antoine Griezmann could come to Inter, in barter for the argentine striker.