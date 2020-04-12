









Inter Milan is in addition to interest for Tecatito Corona





Jesus Crown has established itself as one of the major players of the Porto. However, it could leave the Dragons for the next season, as there are several equipment interested in him. The more recent the Inter Milanwhose board would already be analyzing the conditions to perform the transfer.

According to the Italian medium, Corriere dello Sportthe negriazules are probing the situation of the mexican, whose contract with Porto ends up 2022. The same media pointed out that the operation for the transfer of Tecatito would 50 million euros, by the termination clause of the contract that has the mexican.

In addition, on the basis of the above source, the Porto is located with the necessity of making a major sale. This for not failing to comply with the Fairplay financial, which will mark the UEFA. For this is that it opened up the possibility of that Crown to leave Porto during the summer market.

In this sense, the Inter Milan would not be the only one interested in the Tecatito in Italy. The Rome you might also become one of the clubs to join the bidding for the steering wheel mexican. On the other hand, there would be clubs in Spain, England and Germany who would like to get the services of the Crown.

