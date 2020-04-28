Intermittent fasting, we tent or not ?

As you guessed, this diet which seduced many stars works on a simple principle : to stop eating. But attention, this deprivation of food must of course be periodic and managed by the master’s hand in order to enjoy only the benefits that many experts attribute to the fasting. Like Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston and especially Adele who has lost a lot of weight, you want to try this experiment to lose a bit of weight ? Please be aware that there is not one, but several methods, which differ from each other by the period of deprivation but not only… You can opt for the fasting, which is to observe a daily fast of 16 hours minimum, usually between the evening meal and the breakfast, or to method 5:2, which proposes to reduce by 75% the caloric intake five days per week and eat normally the other two days. In these times of confinement where snacking is tempting, “intermittent fasting” could help to avoid weight gain.

What are the benefits of intermittent fasting ?

In our societies, where the abundance of food is a constant temptation, especially when one is confined to the house to make cakes all day, the fast sequential imposes itself as an effective way to develop the rest of the agencies are often too busy. The deprivation of food periodic – in other words, the fasting is an ancient practice that

Find this article on GALA“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on GALA

Meghan Markle crabby with Kate Middleton : “If we had attacked it in the press, the Palace would have intervened”

Karine Lacombe is back on the attacks on the social networks

Jean Castex : why the “mr. déconfinement” annoys some ministers

Karine Le Marchand challenged by Franck Ribery to “insult”public

Amanda Lear “only for years’: why it “does not suffer” the containment

“data-reactid=”23″>Meghan Markle crabby with Kate Middleton : “If we had attacked it in the press, the Palace would have intervened”

Karine Lacombe is back on the attacks on the social networks

Jean Castex : why the “mr. déconfinement” annoys some ministers

Karine Le Marchand challenged by Franck Ribery to “insult”public

Amanda Lear “only for years’: why it “does not suffer” the containment