On August 19, 1992, the United Nations chose June 4 to commemorate the tragedy experienced by thousands of children around the world. It is the “international Day of innocent child victims of aggression. The purpose of this day is to recognize the suffering endured by children around the world, victims of violence, physical, mental, and emotional, and focus on the commitment of the United Nations in the protection of their rights.

A hundred masks

Stéphan Guay, president of the Transit, Inc., of Lévis, which manufactures, sells and distributes car parts has recently offered a hundred masks to the Food basket of Levis for the needs of volunteers and employees. Clothing quebec, the masks are washable and reusable. The Food basket has, as the set of organizations which are working for the food security, lived hard the last few weeks of a pandemic, seeing the number of users increase dramatically. On the photo, Stéphan Guay Transit, auto parts(right) hands over the masks Jimmy Jolicoeur, member of the board of directors of the food basket of Lévis.

Playball

Remember. On June 4, 1999. The organized baseball is back in Quebec city. The Capitals of Quebec competing for the first game of their history at municipal Stadium. Sparkling on the mound, Michel Laplante (in the photo) leads his people to a victory of 8-2 on the Diamond Dogs Albany before 4743 spectators.

Birthdays

Jonathan Huberdeau (photo) attacking the Panthers of Florida to the national hockey League (NHL), 27 years…Angelina Jolie, american actress, ex-wife of Brad Pitt, 45 years…Benoit Goudreault Red Cap, sports fanatic, 82-year-old…Stéphanie Laurin, at Desjardins 42-year-old…François Beaucheminex-quebec defender of the NHL (Anaheim) 40 years…Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano Italian, 54-year-old…Gabriel Arcand, actor from quebec, 71 years of age.

Missing

June 4, 2015. Adélard Thomassin (photo), 87, folk accordionist, historian, a bearer of tradition (a builder)…2018. Dwight Clark, 61, a former player emblematic of the San Francisco 49ers (1978-1987)…2014. Don Zimmer, 83 years old, coach and manager for nearly 60 years in major league baseball…2013. Guy Martineau, 64 years, brother of Andrea, Helen, and twins, Peter and John Martineau (Colorado Avalanche)…2013. Joey CovingtonFor 67 years, the former drummer for the band Jefferson Airplane…2012. Pedro Borbon65 year-old pitcher in the major leagues (baseball)…2012. Herb Reed, 83 years old, musician, vocalist, american, member of the Platters…2011. Rolland Dion, 72-year-old mayor of St-Raymond de Portneuf (2005-2011)…1999. Jacques Dion, 76-year-old, trade unionist, one of the founding members of the CSD…1973. Murry Wilson, 55 years old, manager of the Beach Boys until 1964.