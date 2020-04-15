International day of the Doorman: The best five archers of the story

In honor of Miguel Calero celebrates this April 14, the International Day of the Goalkeeper. Passion Football, we’ll show you the top five of the history

Every 14th of April is celebrated around the world International day of the Goalkeeper. Following this, in Passion Football we will show you our Top 5 with the best archers of history.

This International Day of the Goalkeeper is celebrated in honor of the birthday of Miguel Calero. The goalkeeper colombian was immortalized thanks to a proposal from the sports brand Rinatafter his tragic death after suffering a venous thrombosis.

The best five goalkeepers in the history:

Lev Yashin

The only goalkeeper to win a Golden ball (1963). For many, the Black Spider is the best goalkeeper of the history. Its 150 criminal atajados mark your legend, and also the football of the Soviet Union.

Amadeo Carrizo

Tarzanrecently deceased, marked an era in football south american. Legend of the River Plate where he won seven title, was a pioneer of the game with the feet, the outputs, and the counter-attack.

Dino Zoff

The Italian was a great leader of the Selection of Italy in the years ’70 and ’80. Got to be a thousand minutes without conceding a goal and was a fundamental piece in the title of the World Cup of 1982.

José Luis Félix Chilavert

The paraguayan appreciated the position of goalkeeper in world football, from their strength and their ability goleadora. The International Federation of History and Statistics Football (IFFHS) has stressed on three occasions as the best goalkeeper in the world. Legend of Velez Sarsfield, with which even won the Intercontinental Cup (1994).

Gianluigi Buffon

At 42 years of age, Buffon is still proving its validity and don’t think about retirement. World champion, multi-champion with Juventus, the Italian is, without a doubt, the face of the goal in this century.

Special mention: Iker Casillas

Leave out the Spanish would not have been correct because, next to Buffon, have been one of the best goalkeepers of this century. World champion and legend of Real Madrid.

