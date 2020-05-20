interned, Bebe Rexha eventually accept its imperfections

This is one of the most poignant of his first effort that Bebe Rexha decided to exploit. “I’m A Mess” can be enjoyed now visually with a powerful clip to discover on aficia !

Become very popular in placing his voice on many successful collaborations like the hits “Me, myself & I” and “In the Name of Love”, respectively, shared with G-Eazy and Martin Garrix, american artist Bebe Rexha is one of the revelations of the most in vogue at this time. Last month, the singer has added to his discography ofExpectationsa first opus very successful, which contains no less than 14 tracks tinted with a pop staggering as evidenced by the inevitable ” I Got You “, “Meant To Be” or” 2 Souls on Fire “.

In order to defend the colours of his first album studio, Bebe Rexha update on ” I’m A Mess “, a track as intoxicating in which the singer confides with sincerity and emotion his fears. Highlighted by a production air and gripping, the text is a complete strip of the artist who evokes his inner struggle against anxiety and depression. But the nice guard-hope for renewal and book an anthem of some comfort to help us realize that we are never alone in facing the difficult situations of life.

Management psychiatric hospital

And to illustrate his new single, Bebe Rexha lifts the veil on a images jokes made by Sophie Muller. It is within a psychiatric hospital that leads the artist, confined in an institution without a soul, and rather morose. Conveyed on a stretcher until a room where she will undergo a battery of tests, she takes on the role of the patient but also the therapist who assures him, with an air of bemused, that everything will be okay.

Surrounded by other patients, all white dressed, Bebe Rexha book a performance choreographed impressive sublime a chorus of the catchy song. The final sequence draws special attention, since the central room of the hospital is lit by various neon for a final colorful and explosive. All patients eventually direct the spotlight on Bebe Rexha who finally decides to accept it as it is. A powerful clip, already viewed nearly 9 million times since its online release on the 19th of June !

Watch the new music video of Bebe Rexha :