Interview – Bryce Dallas Howard : “Dads “, a tribute to fathers around the world

This was a documentary on the fathers throughout the world, and it turned into a topic a lot more personal. In ” Dads “, the actress Bryce Dallas Howard goes behind the camera to give voice to fathers on what it means to be a father today. On one side, we follow a father in the household in Japan, and it is introduced in the life of a blogger is brazilian, the other, you can see famous faces such as Will Smith, Neil Patrick Howard, or Jimmy Fallon, to tell facing the camera, what becoming a father has changed them. A perilous exercise for these men, but for which Bryce Dallas Howard has found a trick. “I used a system of camera special. I’d ask my questions, and the actors looked at the lens and they saw me in, there was a connection between us, they no longer had the impression of being in front of a camera. But many of these fathers have told me after the interview that nobody had ever asked so many questions about what being a father entails, on what it’s like to become a father, about their own childhood, I took it as a compliment. “

Filming, Bryce Dallas Howard realizes that among its panel of fathers, they need a future daddy, it was then that his brother told him that his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. “At the beginning, I proposed to the production of the images that I shot of my grand-father, but my father [Ron Howard, lui-même producteur du documentaire, ndlr] there is the opposite, he didn’t want to be too personal. But when my brother announced to us that he was expecting a child, it became more personal. “Indeed, three generations of the men of the Howard family are revealed in” Dads “. “My grandparents have been extraordinary parents, and my father was afraid not to be a father to the height of hers. And what is interesting is that my brother had the same obsession. I’m going to make a generality, but from what I’ve seen, is we want to reproduce the education they received, or do you want to do just the opposite. Me, I’m trying to replicate what my parents have taught me. I was very respected by my father, he treated me equally, so I try to do that with my children, so that they feel listened to and heard. “

These famous faces who tell their stories of father were chosen as for Bryce Dallas Howard, these men were to tell perfectly the feelings of the fathers of the world. “They have used their lives to be public, they have an ability to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. They started to tell their life in a way universal and entertaining, since these are the actors of comedy. I was very impressed. “In fact, Will Smith tells how he was plunged into a manual of a thousand pages for his new tv when his wife was lost to the waters, and that when he came home from the maternity ward, he ended up with this big manual to use for a screen, while it had no instructions for her baby !

Bryce Dallas Howard has also been impressed by the actor Ken Jeong, known for her role as Leslie Chow in the saga ” Very Bad Trip “, who was a doctor, had his office, and has everything to get started in the comedy, while his wife was expecting twins. “He passed the auditions, and his wife gave birth prematurely, overnight, he went from doctor to doctor father in the home, it is a unique experience. “A tribute to the father figure you can find on Apple TV + June 19.