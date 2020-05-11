Interview: Charlize Theron: “One day my son told me that he was a girl” – News Leisure: Cinema



The actress of 43 years old we received on the occasion of the release of his new film, “Seduced me if can!” currently at the cinema. Charlize Theron embodies a politician in race to become the president of the United States. Seth Rogen is an old acquaintance from childhood who could seduce that woman powerful.

You play as the future president of the United States in your comedy. What is your relationship to power?

I think I am a modern woman and it can be these days to have a woman who asserts her desires and ambitions without wanting to belittle the men. A guy should not be afraid of a girl who expresses and enforces its ideas. On the contrary, the equality of the sexes, it is also that!

We present to you often like a woman intimidating. What do you think?

I can make you a confession? It happened to me in my life love to try to make me smaller to not intimidate a man with whom I had a relationship. And one day I said to myself: “Shit, that he loves me as I am where he went!” It is certain that I have often thought that by giving a different image of my person, men might be more at ease in my presence. But in the end, I want to live to the fullest of my potential, rather than start to hate me for making someone happy. And I won’t tell you what man I’m talking about but you can all make you an excellent idea. (Editor’s note: Charlize Theron has had several romantic relationships with famous actors such as Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend).

If we asked to the teenager of 16 years that you were what she dreamed of in her life, what would be his response?

It’s funny because there is a video of me at 16 years old when I posed precisely this question. And I answered already that I wanted to play the comedy. Besides, I had a huge accent south african at the time that I quickly decided to learn to contain it to make movies. In short, 16 years old, I already wanted to get into the skin of other women. And the amazing thing is that I do not think this job to make money or be

famous. It is the telling of stories that fascinated me. Also, every time I was discussing the future with my kids, I told them to find something they are passionate about instead of wanting to give pleasure to others.

You have a boy and a girl who are still very young. How to educate yourself precisely to avoid the old divisions between men and women?

I corrects you immediately, because I have two girls. I was thinking of also having a boy and a girl until the day my son, then 3 years old, told me that he was a girl. Now they are very young, and I definitely want to respect their private lives but yes, that, I said: I have two very pretty girls in the lower ages. I live my life with a great dose of irony and humour. When I look back at my past, I know that my survival instinct comes from my sense of humor.

When you have a challenge such as this presents itself in your intimate life, how are you going to react positively by saying: this is my life and I’ll fight for what I think is fair?

There is no other alternative if I want everyone to be happy in my family. I want my children to be fulfilled. Nobody can say that his life is exactly the same as you want to. There is also joy in that element of surprise. The way my life had unfolded and far from conventional. I agree totally that.