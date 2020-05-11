INTERVIEW. Charlize Theron speaks out on her worst appointment …

With its little Jackson and August, Charlize has found a balance. But it has not yet met the soul mate. Has the poster of “Seduce me if you can !”, the star confides to Closer to what she looks for in the man of her life.

Closer In your new film, Seduce me if you can !, you are in a campaign to become the next president of the United States. In life, do you have the qualities required to be ?

Charlize Theron (Laughter.) I’m not passionate about politics, even if I am interested in the problems of our society. The little game between politicians has never been to my taste. The only thing I can tell you, is that things would be much different if Donald Trump was a woman. (She smiles.) Unfortunately, we have a man at the head of our country and we pay the consequences.

The arrival of your children has not dampened your career. What is the key to your success ?

My profession is my passion. When I was a teenager, I was always telling my loved ones that I wanted to become an actress. Have managed to realize this dream is an enormous gift of life. I get to do something I love every day. I ask constantly to my children promise me that they will do what they like. If this is the case, I know that they will be happy people. I can say, in any case, I’m a happy person.

Who helps you today to keep your feet on the ground, despite your immense popularity ?

My mother ! I don’t think I would have been able to have this life without it. It is present at any time. I am so lucky to have her in my life. I thank her for always being patient to my respect, but also honest. She never hesitates to put me back on the right path when I’m blabbering on. Of course, it is also, and above all, always there for my children. It is a grand-mother who is constantly listening.

Is your boy and your daughter get along well ?

I stop you : I have today, in fact, two girls are wonderful. I thought, indeed, having a boy until the day she told me, straight in the eyes, at the age of 3 years, that she was not a boy, but indeed a girl. But, as you will certainly understand, I have the duty to respect and protect his privacy.

It is said that having children helps to stay young. What do you think ?

This is especially true for me because I spent my entire youth and a good part of my young adult life in a country sanctioned by the international community and subject to embargo (South Africa, editor’s NOTE) . I, therefore, have not been raised with access to pop culture. I didn’t grow up knowing some singers, some shows, like my american friends. I’m still now a little bit offset relative to a certain culture. My children help me, however, to be in the shot, and I’m constantly having to check on Google what it is…

How can we have a chance to seduce you ?

It is important for me to be with a person that is generous, human, cultured and with a great sense of humor. I need that person to make me laugh. It is extremely important in life. I also like when a person is clumsy.

For what reasons ?

Because I myself am very awkward. At the school I attended in Johannesburg, I remember that in the face was the main hospital of the city. My mother almost chose this school because of it, because she always told me that, in a room where more than 500 people, I was going to be the one who was going to fall or hurt because of my clumsiness. Every evening, at the exit of the school, my mother was found with bruises, stitches, a black eye, injuries on the body of all kinds… I spent more time in the infirmary than in the classroom.

Now, do you choose your men based on their compatibility with your children ?

It is simply impossible to think so. With my two children, there has been a natural progression when they entered in my life. In the beginning, having children was so all-consuming and I was so obsessed with the idea of being a good mother, that I have totally put my life aside. I don’t think it was a good thing. When my children began to grow up and be more independent, I took my life in hand, both on a professional and personal level. With men, I do ask myself more serious questions. I do not say that with such-and-such a person it can work, or that I may be able to get married. I’m just saying that it would be nice to know the person and see if we can be friends. If, subsequently, something serious begins to create us, why not. I do not take me the head and told me : “Let’s leave things and see how it will happen.”

What is your worst memory of a date ?

In the context of a work of charity, I agreed to auction a dinner in my company in a restaurant. Of course, this was not a true tryst, but the man, who was extremely rich, and who had agreed to make this generous gift, the thought truly. To impress me, he has not stopped during the evening to tell me that he usually didn’t like blondes, that I was much too large for his taste and that he didn’t even know my films… I was really in a hurry as this evening ends ! (Laughter.)

