Interview discreet: Anna Kendrick: “I see myself in a Bond girl” – News Leisure: Cinema



[*]

Anna Kendrick has been the partner of Ben Affleck and George Clooney in thrillers and dramas, but it is primarily for his comedies that she became famous in Hollywood. After beginning with 12 years on Broadway, this singer, actress and dancer has been able to use all his talents in the films “Pitch Perfect”, whose third spell in French-speaking Switzerland on 27 December.

“Pitch Perfect 3” is the ultimate musical film of the saga, started in 2013. Did you imagine such success?

No, of course not! I knew that the idea was original because there are hundreds of groups of young artists who create training courses of singing in the schools and are opposed in competitions. But to be number one at the us box office, I never would have imagined.

In the first film, your character, Beca, was in college and met the group of girls. In the second, the Bellas winning the global contest of song. What is the plot of the third?

The singers will receive a proposal to make their show across the world and the girls see it as an opportunity to get together with girlfriends one last time before adulthood.

Are you stepped in on the writing of the scenario?

I said no to several things before accepting the shoot. The original script was that Beca falls in love with Theo and become totally crazy of him with a kiss in the final scene. Fed up with stories where the girl awaits her prince charming! “Pitch Perfect” works on the solid friendship of a group of girls who are very different, so no need for a guy.

Beca became a soloist, and seems destined to become a singer star,…

I was also against this idea because I live with this role for five years. For me, Beca is nothing without her friends on stage, and she has never been a girl ambitious. In the end, I accepted because there is something going on in the middle of the movie where the girls have to stick together. I love this concept of a women’s group, strong and independent.

You have become a star of the teen with the films “Pitch Perfect”, but you love to mix genres, correct?

Absolutely. I have 32 years old, even if some see me as a kid of vampire films. I started with parts in Broadway at the age of 12 chaining practically job on the job until today. In the saga “Twilight”, I only had a secondary role, playing the best friend of Bella Swan. This has enabled me to make myself known without becoming a star as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the space of a film. I quickly realized that I had to get out of the projects, teens to last in Hollywood. It is for this reason that I jumped on the opportunity to be with George Clooney in “Up In the Air” in 2009. It gave me my first Oscar nomination. Then, I was finally seen as something other than the nice teenager at heart.

Can you imagine another trilogy, “Pitch Perfect” for the next few years?

At first, I would say no, but, in case of success, anything is possible. It would be necessary to change the approach to the plot as this has been done to the franchise “Fast & Furious”, which belongs to Universal studios such as “Pitch Perfect”, for that matter. This group of singers has increased from adolescence to adulthood over the 3 films. It’s not going to go up to “Pitch Perfect 21”, where the girls will be in a retirement home… but no matter What, it would be funny! Maybe the Bellas can continue to sing all by becoming secret agents. I see myself in Bond girl, a day. (Laughter.)

Projects in this direction?

Daniel Craig I have not yet phoned to ask me to be in the next “James Bond” unfortunately, but I’d love it!

You have to turn currently being a romantic comedy that will be released before Christmas 2018. What is it?

I’ve always loved watching the Christmas movies on tv since my childhood. I find that there is nothing better to get into the Holiday spirit. So I jumped on the opportunity to be at the poster for “Noelle”. I’m going to incarnate the girl’s Father Christmas who finds himself forced to replace it…

At a time when actresses portray the problems of harassment they have experienced in this business, you as an actress that began almost a child what is your position?

I have heard inappropriate comments or tips very limit, but nothing compared to other actresses. Very young, I built myself a shell and I have fled all the situations that seemed suspicious. That said, I find it great that this law of silence is finally broken. And like many other artists, I hope one day to see the parity in the executives of the movie studios.