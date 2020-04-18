Interview: “I’ve had demons, they didn’t asked to bring them down” – Culture



The balance men-women balance a little bit with the 7th Master Award of the Real. On one side, there is now Richard Dindo, Barbet Schroeder, Peter Greenaway, Alain Cavalier, Werner Herzog, and the other, Claire Simon and Claire Denis, filmmaker and French, who receives this year. The artistic director of Visions du réel, Emilie Bujès, had never hidden that she would make efforts in this direction. Its 3eédition (to live online until 2mai) shows that it kept its word. With this woman of film, the “Bitch and Bonus” 1997 (golden Leopard at Locarno in 1996) is still in all memories, it is a cinema of intranquillité and research, as well formal as a legal entity, that welcomes the festival nyonnais.

A film that searches the Africa, colonialism, gender, the legion, without regard to the expectations associated with a film “female”. There is a form of excessive a little bit eighties in Claire Denis, former assistant to Rivette, of Wenders and Jarmusch, which rarely leaves one indifferent, as again demonstrated by his latest film – science-fiction –, “High Life” (with Robert Pattinson), or its passage at the ceremony of Caesar, she handed the Prize for best director to Roman Polanski, absent. Author of some thirty films, including 17 feature and six documentary films, Claire Denis looks back on her career, her voice slightly breathy with worry, since his confinement in paris.

Master of the Real, it sounds a bit like a trick of the superhero, it speaks to you?

In my life, I never had the feeling of being “master” of anything… But to accept a prize, you must match to what I could try to do in my films, to a reality that is rooted on earth. There are honors that go too far.

The real, what sense does it to your movie exactly?

All my films start on elements of fiction. There is a conditional at the start, the beginning of a fiction or of a possible story, but that needs to be nourished by things that I know, that I have read, tangible, related to my feelings, my experience of life.

Even in your last science-fiction film?

If so, it is full of personal items, maybe even more than my other films. The idea, for example, the sentence, the horror that I imagine an execution, the death row – I have it in me for a long time. Or the idea of a man who becomes a father by obligation, because of an absent mother or dead, it happened in my family. The film feeds us. Even the space, it is not very difficult to imagine with all of the films or the novels of SF that we have seen or read.

The autobiography, which you have seldom addressed frontally, is therefore present in each of your films?

The autobiography, there is no need to attack it in front, it would mean that we are afraid. I use it when I need it, it is at the disposal of a scenario as a reserve of feelings, of memories. She served me, she serves me. It is very strange, a biography. All or nothing: a construction material, or a demon to eradicate. I had demons in me but they didn’t asked to bring them down.

The sense of injustice is the engine for most of your films?

Yes, I grew up with the idea that there was a justice somewhere. These are the stories of childhood that restore the justice. When one becomes an adult, we know that the justice hoped-for child does not really exist, except in the ideal of a democratic society. On a global scale, this is not the case. Like in the movie “Titanic”: there is the 1st, the 2nd, the 3rd classes and the poor are in the holds. When the shipwreck comes, everyone dies, but not quite the same death, because all have not had the same life.

Your films are reminders of this injustice?

I would not dare to say it, but often it is a feeling that I have when I see a tear in a lifetime, even if the moment itself is not tragic. For “I’m not tired” (editor’s note: film of 1994based on the story, this all started from an interview I read of the mother of Thierry Paulin, the killer of old ladies. A west indian who had raised his son the best that she could and that she discovered as a serial killer. I remember the awe of this woman who had given everything and believed now to have brought into the world a monster. See it as the devil, the reassured may be… The vertigo was enough to start a scenario. Even if I told the story of the son, I still had the mother in mind.

The story is also part of your palette?

This research, it can be used or not, as you might be exact or not. For “Nice job”, I had a glimpse of the legionnaires training in Djibouti, I went to Aubagne where is their command or to Marseille, on the side of their hospital, with these sad convalescents who had left their life for another car to enter in the legion, is to enter in his homeland. “Legio Patria Nostra”. But this is not the documentation. What are approaches to feel things that will allow us to move in this path, to be with.

Some of your movies have they given you the impression of being more close to the real?

In “White Material” (editor’s note: 2010, with Isabelle Huppert), there are moments which I know they could be real. With “35 rhums” (editor’s note: in 2009, with Alex Descas, one of his favourite actors), I can tell. We shot in the apartment of a driver of a RERB, profession of the main character. I also was wearing me a book on the dormitory suburbs traversed by RER (editor’s note: probably “the passengers to The Roissy-Express”, François Maspero) and I had heard a radio programme unbelievable on the readings of the passengers on the RER, which ended with an interview of a driver, a great reader able to recite passages from his latest book, “March”, by Fritz Zorn. I’d written. You can’t make a film without feelings, very strong for its characters or you don’t care and it sets the stage for the good and the bad…

Many of your films are evolving in a universe that has a very masculine…

I am of a generation where men were the masters of the world. But the world of women is also in the field of men. A lot of movies of men are influenced by a strong female presence. It will still tend to find it strange that the women are interested in men. Well, no, I am like man, I’m interested in what that has been present in my life, it is normal, not necessarily sexual. The men let go of their desire to film. Today, women are asked to make films on the lives of women, to be social… Me, I’m crazy because I believe that the cinema, it is, anyway. Because it’s aimed at others. There is no need to serve a cause, the film must be free. Free to be unfair, also, to be crazy, violent and very soft.

You have had female models?

The women, the women with the most high, I discovered teen at a cinema, where the relations between men and women were so ubiquitous. I remember Elizabeth Taylor in “Suddenly last summer”, I did not understand everything, but the power of this woman prevailed. Or Ingrid Bergman in Hitchcock. Women prevailed among Mizoguchi. In my generation, there was Anna Karina, Juliet Berto. The first time I saw Juliette Binoche on screen, it was a revelation to be a woman.

You have awarded the Prize for best director to Roman Polanski at the César. You don’t seem to have blinked during this difficult time?

I cannot vote, but the filmmaker Mati Diop wanted me to be present, as patron of the young actor of his film “Atlantic.” The Caesar didn’t want me, then they changed, I went there without knowing that I was going to have to put a price with Emmanuelle Bercot, that I like. The day before the ceremony, I knew that this would be one of the best achievement. At the same time, with twelve nominations, there was likely to be confronted with in his name, even if he and his team don’t come! When we read his name, we knew that we were in it, but is it that I would not declare the results after a ceremony so boring, where I had heard of people treat “dwarf”, “the gnome”, to deform its name? And the people who had protested were in the room, they knew that it could happen. It was in the same bathroom, and we were the hands of fate, the lottery. And we have the right to love his film without shame. We could not stop and I do not say against Adèle Haenel, who had, perhaps, need that brightness takes place to express themselves. But when you say that I have not been unbalanced… it took me two evenings.