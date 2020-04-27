Interview: Margot Robbie: “I love the madness of Harley Quinn” – People



[*]

Margot Robbie is the producer of “Birds of Prey”. It is she who has chosen its partners, but also the director of this blockbuster, which returns to the origins of Harley Quinn.

You had the idea to launch the production of “Birds of Prey” during the filming of “Suicide Squad”. Why?

In my childhood, I had loved the movies “Charlie and his funny ladies” with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. I am not able to understand that the studios of Hollywood to finance movies easily action with a group of guys who fight together, but that it is impossible to make a blockbuster with a bunch of girls. They want us to believe that the spectators are not interested in action movies with girls and that there is that the guys who want to see this kind of cinema. I want to prove that it is false.

What was your approach to Harley Quinn?

I fell in love with Harley Quinn as soon as I started to read the comics of this character. On the set of “Suicide Squad”, I started to discuss the other stories with the bosses of the studios Warner to create a franchise around it. Harley Quinn is a heroine fun, crazy and dark enough that you can insert in all the films of the universe “DC Comics”, Superman in Batman, for example. But it also has its own group of girlfriends and I wanted to produce this story here before all.

Why this role is also attractive?

It includes the madness of the other because she is a psychiatrist, but she has her own craziness to manage. His side was schizophrenic, she is a fascinating character to embody and to watch on the screen. I love the madness of Harley Quinn.

The main characters are all female, but you have also chosen a woman to the stage. Is this your decision?

Absolutely. “Birds of Prey” was directed by a woman, Cathy Yan, but also written by a screenwriter Christina Hodson. As a producer I have met several pros to be in charge of the script and the realisation. I hired these two women, because they had the same vision as me. I wanted an atmosphere that was “Transpotting” (editor’s note: film de Danny Boyle, 1996 with Ewan McGregor) with an atmosphere of chaotic surreal. We are far away from the very realistic “Joker”.

Precisely is it that the Joker made an appearance in “Birds of Prey”?

Not Joker. Joaquin Phoenix is brilliant, but we are far away from the movie. I wanted a black story, but also crazy in the sense of cheerful of the term.

You are producing the almost all of your projects, since the success of “Me, Tonya,” which has been completely funded by your production company. Is this important to your eyes?

It is capital! An actress can quickly disappear if she’s waiting for the phone to ring. Being a producer allows me to play roles that I would have never proposed such as that of Tonya Harding in this film and rightly so. My goal is not to be displays of all the projects that my company produces. I want to also give this kind of opportunities to other actresses than me.

You have been nominated for an Oscar for your in the “Scandal”. Happy?

“Scandal” is a feminist film, but that does not exclude men. Turn with Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman in the true story of the great chain of info in american, where the women were used as objects. It seemed like an obligation to me to invest. The appointments are always fun, but it is above all the recognition of the work of a group of artists.

Henry Arnaud, Los Angeles