INTERVIEW. Nicole Kidman : “sexual harassment is not only affecting the women”

With his film Scandal, alongside Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman confides in Closer on her role as a mother and tells us about the wave feminist who is breaking in to Hollywood against sexual harassment.

Closer For what have you agreed to turn in Scandal, that evokes the sexual harassment against women ?

Nicole Kidman : It was important to pay tribute to all those women who have had the courage to break the silence, to acknowledge that they have dared to endanger their future, and even just their life to be able to make burst the truth. In doing so, they have been able to protect and come to the aid of many victims. This film was therefore a way for me to showcase all of these women brave and thank them.

Have you been the victim of sexual harassment ?

I had the chance to be pretty well surrounded, and especially for having been in the company of men who were doing everything to protect me. So I have no memories of sexual abuse even though I have lived moments extremely uncomfortable. Fortunately, I do not know the anguish of having gone through, as these women in the film, of the tests as difficult and sordid.

“Sexual harassment is not only affecting the women”

Is it that being a mom of young girls make you aware of even more to this cause ?

Being a mom makes me obviously realize the gravity of the situation, but I would like to clarify that the abuse and sexual harassment affect not only women, but also men. It should not be forgotten that they are also victims. All the world must be protected.

Is it true that you spend a lot of money to finance associations providing support to victims of sexual abuse ?

You are referring to the movement Time s Up, for which I helped to create (in January 2018, editor’s NOTE) . I have worked hard to have the collection of donations for this foundation to exist, and that lawyers come to the aid of the earlier victims.

Today, you are one of the actresses with the most Hollywood. What is it that has enabled you to become a woman powerful ?

We’ve all experienced difficult times in our lives. I am convinced that in the face of adversity learns to toughen up and be able to deal with any problem. For my part, I would not have been able to do anything other than the profession of an actress. Acting is just my passion and one of my reasons to live.

Referring to the difficult times, it is said that you can no longer see your adopted children because you refused to become a member of the church of scientology. Is this true ?

My two eldest children have the age to be independent and to be responsible for their actions. I continue to be in contact with them. They know that I’ll always be there for them. It is important to respect the belief of each. I watch the respect and tolerance within my family. It is to my eyes what is most essential in life.

Is it that your two younger children wish to follow in your footsteps to Hollywood ?

One of my girls seems to be interested in the achievement. She always wanted to film something, even when we are in the process of resting in our garden. I don’t have the impression that my girls would like to become actresses. They are much more interested in the creative side and the fact to have control over their actions.

Your wedding with singer Keith Urban looks to be in good shape. What is your secret ?

In love, it is important to make concessions ! I have the good fortune to have met a wonderful man, patient, attentive and truly considerate of others. He asked me to leave Hollywood to live in Nashville and I did not hesitate for a second, because I was aware at what point it was necessary for his career to live in this city of country music. He also accepted the fact that I am a real clown and that my work requires me to travel all over the world. My husband helps me to make life easier and more beautiful. I am extremely happy to have met him.

Isn’t it difficult to live with a hollywood star ?

I do not consider myself a star. I don’t know why, but I never felt comfortable with this term. I am simply an artist who is trying to do his job the best way possible. My husband will not stop telling people that he is lucky to live with a woman always in a good mood. If you listen to it, it’s not so terrible to live with Nicole Kidman.(She laughs.)

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger