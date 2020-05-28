Interview of Jennifer Aniston – “I took my career in hand”

The unforgettable Rachel of “Friends”, who returns to the RTS, and that an episode anniversary is in the pipeline, says in another register, in a journalist star in the series “The Morning Show”. Henri Arnaud

In “The Morning Show”, Jennifer Aniston is the reporter star of a morning tv show. A portrait without concession of a pitiless universe. Apple TV+

For all the fans of “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston is Rachel Green, sexy and funny. It is also one of the six lead actors of the series, which has been the most successful since the stop of the series in 2004. But who remembers his dramatic roles in “Skid”, “The Good Girl” or “Cake”, films gone unnoticed? After “Friends”, it has not attracted the crowds with romantic comedies such as “Marley and me” or “Bruce almighty”.