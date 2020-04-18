Interview Owlite : a creator

Even if the public knows him primarily as a musician and singer, through the issuance The Voice in particular, Owlite is also an entrepreneur, and “why not a screenwriter, film-maker”, a complete artist that I have had the chance to interview.

Thy grain of the voice is extremely particular, and to the less striking, have you always sung it, or did you discover later ?

I started music about ten years ago, I started with the guitar. I quickly entered in a music group that was looking for a singer, I wasn’t singing at all at the time so I introduced myself a bit of a vacuum, they have accepted me. It was a job for installation of voice-over compositions. The course of the life of the group has been somewhat put aside, but I have not stopped. It is from The Voice I consider myself as a singer with a capital “C”. I’ve always wanted to have a voice that is versatile, and it is thanks to the show that I discovered this grain “particular”, I was not taking classes, so my voice is placed in a sort of in-between that get me frustrated enough. So I learned by Lara Fabian that my voice was “polymorph”.

You sing but you do also prods, clips on your Youtube channel. How would you define yourself mainly ? Singer or beatmaker or other…

I define myself more as a creator than as an artist. According to me, it represents more. I love the term “serial creator”, creator of series. Today I make the music, beside I am an entrepreneur I mount my structure with four associated, tomorrow why not write scenarios, why not be an actor, sculptor, architect, I will go where the creativity leads me. Now when we start in the art in any domain whatsoever (music, audiovisual…), one ends up wanting to touch everything. Now you can learn on the internet, and it has also been my case. So I’m quite versatile in music, so I started with the guitar and the drums, the bass, I made the trumpet, and the piano to compose. I’ve learned as to manage the software for the touch to something more trap and electro, I really love to touch everything, even collaborations. It is often said that artists must be entrepreneurs themselves. Because it is a question of image, of business, to give visibility of the project. Especially on Instagram, we are left to ourselves.

How would you describe your style of music ?

It’s complicated. And this is what all artists think in the beginning, because we want to do everything. But there is a time when we must know define what we do. I make alternative pop you could say. It is pop with elements of electro, of parties rappées, and influences of rock music.

How did you start your Youtube channel ?

In fact I started my channel Instagram, I launched immediately with the release of my album in April 2019. I started with videos of times, I was doing each week, a few covers from artists that had me inspired for the album, so that the public can have an idea of what’s coming. Once the album is released, I kinda did the opposite, I was doing acoustic versions of my songs. Once the evolution started, that is to say, once I had my little audience, with the former drummer of my band who is now my agent, Alice, has found a concept : a video per week, people suggested a theme in the story (we had the sun, the nostalgia…), they found music and words with this theme, and I had a week to compose a song and to perform its clip. I had to stop with The Voice that takes a lot of time, in addition to the business school in which I am still a student. Also, shortly after I released an album called Collectionit is a compilation of twelve favorite songs of the public. And it gave me the idea of a new concept : 50% music, 50% visual. These are videos in which I come back to a song by re-arranging the composition in my own way, in me fun to handle images with my editing software. I’m trying the visual effects in the shot. I love the video format to create and it is for me a concept in which I feel free in my creativity as well musical as graphic.

What are your main musical influences ?

My parents raised me to pop, mainly French. While remaining very versatile, in fact I grew up with the music of the radio. Therefore, all the musical periods of pop. My own music education was in a style pop-punk in the genre of Linkin Park, Green Day, Sum41, Blink-182, Simple Plan. Then I went to a rock a little more aggressive, because the pop-punk this is a bit of the music of teenagers, skaters of the time. I then started to listen to Bring Me The Horizon, Radiohead, Audislave, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Knuckle Puck. Twenty One Pilots I was also very much influenced… In arriving at the high school a lot of electronic and rap, of course, american. I started very recently, in French rap, I appreciate a lot Luidji, Josman, Laylow, NLP, SCH, Laylow. But if I had to retain an artist all of my influences would be Kanye West because he is an artist, extremely versatile, none of her albums are alike. He is a creator in his own right, he has made the fashion, the architecture… it has no limits.

What is the video that you must see on your chain ?

I’m going to cheat a little bit since I have two concepts. The first would be so Friendship, which has a lot walked, I love the clip. And the second would be my cover of Lucy Pascal Obispo, the video I hang in the window, I like a lot the rendering. And if I am entitled to a bonus : my video Dance because two of my friends dance like crazy on it, it is incredible.

Soraya Assae Evezo’o