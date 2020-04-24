Interview : Robert Pattinson, the art of the dodge

Accustomed to independent productions such as blockbuster films, the british actor, is expected in the next Batman, but he is also the face of the new eau de toilette Dior Homme. So many opportunities to meet him…



Beautiful, yes, but not that… Robert Pattinson has worked hard to shed the image of play-boy “adulescent” that he would stick to the skin after the saga “Twilight”. The Uk has multiplied the independent films and the roles of tortured thus acquiring the reputation of loving the projects “strange” : the lighthouse-keeper crazy in “The Lighthouse” (2019), a prisoner in the space in Claire Denis (“High Life”)… Of the vampire vanishing, there are no more large-thing. At the age of 33, his figure muscular gives him a very human, very useful in the next “Batman”, Matt Reeves (released in 2021). He also played in “Tenet”, by Christopher Nolan, is a film of action and espionage, and in “The Devil All The Time”, by Antonio Campos.

