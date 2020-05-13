Into The Night : what work was the inspiration for the series ?

Real hit on Netflix since the beginning of the month of may, Into The Night, The first original series for the belgian platform, is directly inspired by a novel by Polish quite special.

First original series for the belgian Netflix, Into The Night performs a real hit since its arrival on the platform, the beginning of may. The users seem to be addicted to the adventures of the passengers of an overnight flight Brussels-Moscow, which are trying, by all means, d’avoid the rising of a sun that kills all human life on its way. Before the success of the series, a second season should see the light of day (no pun intended) in the coming months.

It must be said that the questions are still many not to have found answers, at the end of the first season. And the inspiration should not come to miss the writers who have directly inspired a novel Polish, The Old Axolotl Jacek Dukaj. This novel presents a vision of post-apocalyptic Earth, where biological life has been wiped out and where humans have mostly been replaced by robots. Available only in digital format, The Old Axolotl has been designed to be accompanied by illustrations but also of files printable in 3D representing the different characters in the novel. It is, moreover, a certain Alex Jaeger, artistic director of the cinematographic saga Transformers, who has worked on this project with Jacek Dukaj.

The Office of the Captions Into The Night

This first original series for the belgian Netflix is the opportunity to discover Alba Gaïa Bellugi in another role than the one for which we know the young actress. For five seasons, the young woman has embodied Plum, the daughter of William Debailly, alias, Lout, alias Mathieu Kassovitz, in the series of Canal +, The Office of the Legends. In into The Night, Alba Gaïa Bellugi plays Inès, one of the passengers of the plane that heads into the night to avoid the rising of the sun killer.

