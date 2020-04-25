Into the Spider-Verse Sequel release Date delayed – / Film Betanews.fr

Last fall, Sony Pictures has finally dated the animated sequel is expected to Spider-Man: in Spider-Verse. The film should arrive in April 2022, but now, thanks to complications caused by the stop of the production due to the coronavirus, and at the reorganization constant of the release dates of the films this year, the Spider-Man: in Spider-Verse the result is pushed back six months to a release date in the fall of 2022.

Here is the update directly from within the Spider-Man: in Spider-Verse account on Twitter:

So now, the Spider-Man: in Spider-Verse the following will come the October 7, 2022but apart from that, we don’t know much about the film. There has been small treats that have appeared here and there in a year and a half since the release of the first film, but not enough to give us an idea of a plot.

Before In the to spider had even hit theatres, according to reports, a sequel was already underway with Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callaham on board to write the screenplay, and Avatar: the last airbender“S Joaquim Dos Santos set to direct. We are not sure this is always the cast, but we need to know sooner or later.

What we do know with certainty at this time, it is that there will be an increased emphasis on a romance that will blossom between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, from one of the parallel dimensions. In fact, we can catch up two years after the events of the first film. In addition, the roommate of Miles, Ganke will have a more important role to play in the suite, and Spider-Man japanese will make its appearance.

Even if the distribution of votes has not yet been confirmed, it is believed that Shameik Moore will return as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld returning to his role of Spider-Gwen. As to whether we will see or not Jake Johnson, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cageand Kimiko Glenn return as Peter B. Parker, Spider-Ham, Noir Spider-Man and Peni Parker, this remains unclear. For the moment, we are just glad that the Spider-Verse back on the big screen in the future.

Cool items from the Web: