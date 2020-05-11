Into The Woods : Anna Kendrick for the role of Cinderella ?

Anna Kendrick is decidedly in vogue at this time. In effect, melty.fr you said a few days ago, Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan were together on the set of the Last Five Years, a film adapted from the musical of the same name. The actress of Twilight will be able to see things more as it could play alongside Johnny Depp, or even alongside the iconic Meryl Streep. Two great names of the cinema, which could give a serious boost to his career. Into The Woods will also be a musical, but certainly not a musical like the others ! Indeed, have you ever seen Cinderella, Little Red riding Hood and Rapunzel side-by-side in the same film ? Not ? Well, it’s not too late ! They will be well and all gathered in Into The Woodsaccompanied by Jack and the beanstalkbut also the big bad wolf and the nasty beautiful sisters of Cinderella. To top it all off, these magical characters will be supervised by a baker and his wife trying to have a child.

A comedy that promises to be pretty damn crazy. Anna Kendrick is in negotiations with Disney. This last may well embody the role of the innocent and guileless Cinderella. Anna Kendrick could therefore overshadow the beautiful Lily James will be Cinderella instead of Emma Watson. Disney does not boomed decidedly not on the theme of Cinderella, would this be the new successful branch ? Anyway, Into The Woods is planned for 2014 and will be directed by Rob Marshall. Emily Blunt (5 years of study) and James Corden (Doctor Who) will play the baker and his wife. Jake Gyllenhaal (The day after, source code) will be the prince charming. Adapted from the comedy of Broadway written by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods the musical brings together Johnny Depp and Meryl Streep, is planned for the 25 December 2014. Do you find Anna Kendrick to be credible for the role ?