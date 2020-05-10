Into The Woods : Anna Kendrick’s Cinderella in the movie is the best of all time

Cinderella pushes the song ! Sixty-five years after the release of the classic studios Disneythese outgoing today, the film adaptation of the musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, premiered on Broadway in 1986. Has the poster, Meryl Streep, James Corden, but also Anna Kendrickinterprets a revamped version of the Disney princess. “I think it’s, you know… The best Cinderella of all time ? It is very complicated, and a little neurotic… Very modern, a little too logical. She is thinking too much. Anyway, I think that from the moment Stephen Songheim is involved in the creation of a character, it will be spectacular. This is the proof.” Fearless, independentCinderella version Into The Woods is endowed with qualities never before encountered in the previous versions of the Princess. The film’s director, Rob Marshall, has himself admitted very attached to this new Cinderella : “I love the fact that she is indecisive, sensitive in a way very modern. It is very ingrained in our time.”, he recently entrusted melty.

After having lent his voice to the musical The Hit Girls in 2012, Anna Kendrick was featured on The Last 5 Years in 2014, and will resume the role of Beca Mitchell in The Hit Girls 2this year. Very attached to the music, and the unmissable pieces of Into The Woodsthe young woman was admitted very enticed by the prospect of participating in such a project. “I likes all the songs. I love Into The Woods and the Last 5 Years, so I am very happy that these musicals become movies.” The voice of Anna Kendrick will appeal to the audience ? Response room today in France. For the more indecisive, discover or rediscover the trailer of Into The Woods, on melty. Do you intend to go and see the film ?