Into the Woods : Johnny Depp and Anna Kendrick on the new photos – Actus Ciné

The musical Into the Woods unveils new photos of the cast. Check out Cinderella, little red riding hood or the big bad wolf with a look very special !
Check out new photos from Into the Woods – let’s take a Walk in the woods, the new musical from Rob Marshall after Chicago and Nine. The producer adapts a Broadway musical produced by Disney. The film intertwines several fairy tales : Cinderella, Little red riding Hood, Jack and the beanstalk and Rapunzel, with as a red thread, a couple of bakers to be taken with a witch played by Meryl Streep. In addition to the actress’s multi-oscar winner, is found in casting Johnny Depp, Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick (see below), Emily Blunt or James Corden.
