Into the Woods : Johnny Depp and Anna Kendrick on the new photos – Actus Ciné

The musical Into the Woods unveils new photos of the cast. Check out Cinderella, little red riding hood or the big bad wolf with a look very special !

Walt Disney Pictures

Check out new photos from Into the Woods – let’s take a Walk in the woods, the new musical from Rob Marshall after Chicago and Nine. The producer adapts a Broadway musical produced by Disney. The film intertwines several fairy tales : Cinderella, Little red riding Hood, Jack and the beanstalk and Rapunzel, with as a red thread, a couple of bakers to be taken with a witch played by Meryl Streep. In addition to the actress’s multi-oscar winner, is found in casting Johnny Depp, Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick (see below), Emily Blunt or James Corden.

All the exclusive pics on the siteEntertainment Weekly.

Entertainment Weekly and Disney